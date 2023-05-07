Philadelphia mother believes son killed in club shooting was case of mistaken identity

Philadelphia man killed outside after-hours club may have been victim of mistaken identity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting left two young men dead and a third injured as they left an after-hours club.

Now, a grieving mother is hoping someone will come forward with information that leads to her son's killer.

The family of Angel Torres says sports was his passion.

"He loved baseball, you know, football. He loved his Philadelphia teams," said his mother, Christy Torres.

Watching college basketball games on TV is what led the 22-year-old out on Saturday, December 4, and into Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Afterward, Torres and some friends went to an after-hours club.

It was located on the 3200 block of North Front Street in North Philadelphia. Just before 4:30 a.m., police were called for reports of a shooting.

"There was like a car parked outside in the corner, and when the boys came out, they just pulled up and they just started shooting," said Christy Torres.

Torres and 22-year-old Brian Madera were killed, and a third person was injured.

Torres' mother believes it may have been a case of mistaken identity.

"They all had like, you know, the beard like they all wear the baseball caps, they all wear the same kind of hoodies, they all wear the same kind of sneakers," she said.

A camera captured images of the alleged suspect's vehicle. It's described as a dark blue or green SUV.

It also had a broken tail light on the left side, dark tinted windows, and the tire on the back did not have a cover.

"I feel like more people know something and they're just afraid of speaking because of the amount of violence that is happening in the city right now," said SOMEONE.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money and the Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Help keep our neighborhoods safe by keeping people off the streets that could harm others," said Christy Torres.