community journalist

NJ antique shop reopens six years after devastating fire

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ antique shop reopens six years after devastating fire

WILLIAMSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was the late 1940s when Kathryn "Kass" Ternay and her husband founded an antique shop in southern New Jersey.

"When I married my husband, he was into antiques and he would go out and canvass," said Kass. "So, that's how we started before we even had a shop."

The family moved from Delsea Drive to Route 322 in 1969, marking the permanent home of Ternay's Shop in the Woods.

Decades passed as three generations of Ternays grew with the business. Each found their own interests and methods of contributing to the unique business. But their lives would collectively change in October 2015.

"Six years ago, we were doing some custom work for a customer," said Jim "Butch" Ternay, Kass' son. "And during the night, the chemicals together started smoldering."

A fireproof container wasn't enough to stop the concoction from sparking a flame.

"When the fire flashed through, there was no shop," said Butch. "Everything was gone."

After taking stock of the damage, the Ternays agreed upon rebuilding their livelihoods. This was especially true for Kass' granddaughter, Sarah, who felt a responsibility to continue her family's legacy.

"It was overwhelming at first, but there was never a question on whether we were going to stop," said Sarah. "There were so many hurdles and we never thought we would get to this point, which makes this day so much more special."

Today, Ternay's Shop in the Woods held a grand re-opening of their antique shop featuring a colorful pallet of vendors sprinkled across the front lawn. The sight was a dream come true for 93-year-old Kass, who has no plans to retire.

"So many people turned out and I'm looking forward to a better future," she said. "More people interested in this and more people coming in."

To learn more about Ternay's Shop in the Woods Antiques, visit their website.

RELATED: NJ woman rescues hundreds of animals on famous 'Funny Farm'

EMBED More News Videos

We're Philly Proud of a woman who cares for hundreds of curious and quirky animals on a rescue farm in South Jersey.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmonroe townshipcommunity journalistsmall businessfirefamilyfeel goodsmall business survival
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Lung treatment helps asthmatic woman run marathons again
Pet store opens doors for employees with developmental disabilities
South Jersey moms write children's book about parental anxiety
Former firefighters bonded by kidney donation going strong
TOP STORIES
9-year-old fatally shot during large fight in Trenton
Biden delivers message to Ukraine amid war with Russia
Officials: Suspect turns himself in after fatal road rage shooting
Suspect in custody after Nevada teen kidnapped in own car, police say
Juvenile suspects identified following attack on Buddy the cat
Manhunt underway after toddler shot outside New York day care
Family members ID teen gravely injured after shooting in Wissinoming
Show More
AccuWeather: Winter chill returns this weekend
Officer injured by broken glass during Southwest Philly shooting
Police: Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Berks Co.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
Man injured after being struck by suspected DUI driver
More TOP STORIES News