Archbishop Nelson Perez talks COVID-19, Pope Francis, keeping the faith

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Matt O'Donnell interviews Archbishop Nelson Perez, head of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia serving 1.4 million Catholics across the region.
A free-flowing conversation on topics such as the many lives lost during COVID-19, how to return to a sense of normalcy and worship, rebuilding culture and staying faithful during these trying times.
They also discuss the recent positions of Pope Francis on various controversial topics such as forgiveness and same-sex civil unions.
Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
