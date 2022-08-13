Pre-demo sale: Many items up for grabs inside Archbishop Prendergast High School

The building was originally built in 1907 to operate as an orphanage and was sold to Delaware County Community College.

Seats and equipment from the auditorium must go. Classroom items and even kitchen equipment like a pizza oven are also on the list.

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, everything inside Archbishop Prendergast High School is for sale, with some exceptions.

The Drexel Hill high school was left empty when the Archdiocese of Philadelphia consolidated the school with Monsignor Bonner High School.

Kevin Tobin is the owner of Pre-Demolition Sales and was hired by the college to handle the sales.

"We're just getting calls nonstop ... We advertise in a couple of places. We got so many calls we just stopped advertising," said Tobin.

The Archdiocese already came in and took a number of things from inside the upstairs chapel, but some things remain, including pews.

Brian Kelly of Drexel Hill said so many members of his family have ties to the school.

"I'd like to get my hands on one of the pews when they go for sale," said Kelly on Friday when he arrived to pick up his daughter from sports practice.

A website allows people to check out the items for sale ahead of time, but nothing goes on sale until 9 a.m. Saturday.

There are some exceptions: areas that are not part of the demolition stay intact and sales inside the gym and convent will happen later.

Tobin expects nostalgia to be a driving force behind sales.

"There's also a lot of people that will come to a sale like this just because they graduated from here, and they want to get in and see it again. It's ok with us," said Tobin.

