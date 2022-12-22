Storm preparations underway as region readies for heavy rain, arctic front

PECO has brought in 100 extra technicians from Connecticut and Virginia that are standing by to help.

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The roads are dry now, but on Thursday, heavy rain is expected to move in, along with strong wind gusts. Some gusts could be 50 to 60 miles per hour, strong enough to potentially bring down tree branches and power lines.

"We've been watching this one closely," said PECO's Chief Operating Officer Nicole LeVine.

She said the company has brought in 100 extra technicians from Connecticut and Virginia that are standing by to help with any power outages that may come just before the holiday.

"We knew that we were going to need some additional help with the outages. We certainly want to make sure that we're preparing our customers for Christmas."

And after that rain moves through, temperatures are expected to plummet.

Hardware stores like True Value in Marlton, New Jersey are stocked with ice melt and shovels.

Companies like RPM Heating and Air Conditioning in Marlton are bracing themselves for a lot of calls from people with no heat.

"Usually gas furnaces that don't work. Heat pumps that freeze up," said service manager Raymond Moore.

He expects this first cold snap of the season to put a strain on some home heating systems, especially ones that aren't regularly maintained.

He advises checking your air filters, and if something isn't working properly, get it fixed now.

"If you have noises that aren't normal, call. Get it looked at before the cold snap hits," said Moore.

Both PennDOT and NJDOT said while they're preparing, because of the timing with the rain coming in first, any brine they'd put down would get washed away.

On both sides of the river, they say they'll be standing by with salt trucks to treat the roads as soon as they're able as the temperatures drop.