Cyclists race to raise money for local emergency responders

The annual Ardmore Rock N' Ride fundraiser will help Narberth Ambulance get a new set of wheels to respond to emergencies.

"There's 10,000 reasons we're here," said Christopher Flanagan, Chief of Operations at Narberth Ambulance. "We run over 10,000 emergency calls a year for the service areas that we do."

Flanagan has served with his ambulance company for over 34 years.

"Our paramedics and EMTs, career and volunteer, save lives every day. I really mean it," he said. "However, that comes at a cost."

Five years ago, Flanagan's son had the idea to host a bicycle race to meet the need of purchasing new equipment. Last year, the race combined with live music to become the Ardmore Rock N' Ride fundraiser.

This year's goal is to raise $300,000 to offset the cost of a new ambulance and the emergency response technology contained inside. Since the event's inception, it has helped Narberth Ambulance purchase four new vehicles.

Local cyclists seem happy to keep the gears turning for a good cause.

"These are like, the first responders. You don't really think of them. You kind of, like, take them for granted," said George Haines, a cyclist from Philadelphia. "And so I wanted to, you know, show up and do what I love."

The event included an official USA Cycling race along with a mix of live music from local performers and games for children. Also, first responders brought their vehicles so the community could learn more about their jobs.

"This is not just fundraising, but it really does serve as an awareness to emergency medical services," said Chief Flanagan. "So, if we can pick up some volunteers, it would be great."

To learn more about Ardmore Rock N' Ride and to support their cause, visit their website.

