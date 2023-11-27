Gas prices are down by 50 cents per gallon in the Camden metro area, compared to this time last year, according to data from Gas Buddy.

Some gas stations in New Jersey below $3 a gallon

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- You may want to fill up your tank if you're in New Jersey as some gas stations in the Garden State offer fuel for less than $3 a gallon.

Travel experts with Gas Buddy say gas prices have continued to drop for the last three months, which is good news for those who decided to hit the road over the Thanksgiving holiday.

RELATED: Gas prices continue to fall as holiday season approaches

Right now, the Camden metro area is down 50 cents compared to this time last year.

When it comes to the Philadelphia metro, AAA says prices are down 38 cents from a year ago.

A Gas Buddy chart gives a good look at the drastic price differences since record-high prices reached $5 a gallon in some areas during the summer of 2022.

A Gas Buddy chart gives a good look at the drastic price differences since record high prices reached $5 a gallon in some areas during the summer of 2022.

In th chart, Philadelphia is representive by the green line, New Jersey is red and the national average is blue. The lowest points on chart occurred right after Thanksgiving last year and into December 2022.

Overall, prices appear to be headed downward once again into the final month of 2023.

ALSO SEE: Get Sheetz gas for $1.99 a gallon at all locations during Thanksgiving holiday

Regular unleaded was $2.93 Sunday at a Phillips 66 in New Jersey and prices could drop even lower Monday.