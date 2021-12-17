armed robbery

Man robs Overbook grocery store, shoots at employees who tried to stop him: Police

Police said the suspect visited the store multiple times that day before he robbed the cashier at gunpoint.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police search for armed robbery suspect who targeted grocery store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was caught on video robbing an Overbrook grocery store, then shooting at employees who tried to stop him, Philadelphia police said.

The robbery happened at the Twin Grocer store on the 7500 block of Haverford Avenue on October 17.

Police said the suspect visited the store multiple times that day, and was inside for more than an hour before he robbed the cashier at gunpoint.

The suspect made off with about $1,000. No one was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

MORE TOP STORIES

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiagun violencegrocery storephiladelphia policearmed robberyguns
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
New video shows suspects wanted in GameStop attempted robbery
Popular Chestnut Hill restaurant target of Christmas Day robbery
Intruder arrested at Windsor Castle as Queen celebrates Christmas
TOP STORIES
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News