Man robs Overbook grocery store, shoots at employees who tried to stop him: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was caught on video robbing an Overbrook grocery store, then shooting at employees who tried to stop him, Philadelphia police said.The robbery happened at the Twin Grocer store on the 7500 block of Haverford Avenue on October 17.Police said the suspect visited the store multiple times that day, and was inside for more than an hour before he robbed the cashier at gunpoint.The suspect made off with about $1,000. No one was hurt in the robbery.Anyone with information is asked to call police.