New Jersey man charged with stealing millions from families of fallen service members

A U.S. Army financial counselor from Monmouth County, New Jersey, has been charged with defrauding Gold Star families.

Investigators say the man stole millions of dollars in death benefit funds from roughly two dozen Gold Star families.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A U.S. Army financial counselor from Monmouth County, New Jersey, has been charged with defrauding Gold Star families.

A Gold Star family is one recognized by the country as a family of military members who have died in the line of duty.

U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Philip Sellinger announced the indictment of 41-year-old Caz Craffy on Friday.

Craffy faces charges including wire fraud and securities fraud.

Investigators say Craffy stole millions of dollars in death benefit funds from roughly two dozen Gold Star families over the span of four years.

"We're here also to send a message that when you engage in these types of predatory tactics against our service members and their families, we will bring all the resources of the government to bear on you and hold you accountable," said Director of the Division of Enforcement for the Securities and Exchange Commission Gurbir S. Grewal.

Authorities say Craffy took advantage of his role as a financial counselor to prey on families using lies and deception.