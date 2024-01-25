Man charged with arson in 2 Montgomery County fires

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Lebanon, Pennsylvania man has been charged with intentionally setting two fires in Montgomery County, including one that damaged an auto body shop.

Sean Gahagan, 56, was arrested on multiple felony arson charges as well as risking catastrophe and other crimes in the December 29 fires.

Sean Gahagan

According to investigators, firefighters and Upper Moreland Police responded to a fire at JG Transmissions, an auto mechanic shop at 616 Davis Road, at about 8:45 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Fire erupts in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania transmission shop

Fire erupts in Willow Grove, Pa. transmission shop

When they arrived, they found the building engulfed in flames.

About 15 minutes before the fire at JG Transmissions, Lower Moreland Police were called to a home on Huntingdon Pike for a shed fire. The fire was put out by police using with a fire extinguisher before the arrival of firefighters, authorities said.

Investigators found that both fires were intentionally set.

Inside the shed, authorities found a can of fire-starting fluid and a can of "Gum Cutter," which is a highly flammable product used to clean car engines. Investigators found that "Gum Cutter" is a product used by JG Transmissions.

Authorities said that Gahagan was a former employee of JG Transmissions and had visited the business earlier in the day of the fires asking for work, but was told none was available.

Surveillance video also showed a vehicle leaving the scene that matched Gahagan's.

He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 29.