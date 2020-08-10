Artisan Boulanger Patissier has outstanding pastries and rolls, and the lines to prove it

Ooh, la la! Take a look at this longstanding French bakery in the heart of South Philly.'Artisan Boulangerie Patisserie' translates to exactly what they do there. Artisan means 'by hand', boulangerie means 'bread', and patisserie means 'pastry'.Owners Amanda Eap and Andre Chin make authentic French breads and pastries that even Parisians rave about.As James Beard nominees more than once, their house-baked breakfast and lunch items have lines forming first thing in the morning.1218 Mifflin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148215-271-4688