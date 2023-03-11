Mastery Gratz Middle School students cleared to return after asbestos concerns

Students at the Mastery Gratz Middle School will be back in their classrooms on Monday following asbestos concerns.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students at the Mastery Gratz Middle School will be back in their classrooms on Monday following asbestos concerns.

School leaders say all the asbestos findings were minor and have been resolved.

Despite the middle schoolers being cleared for class, testing is still being done at the high school.

Those students will find out Sunday whether or not they can return to school.

Building 21 in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood was also closed due to asbestos.

Students and staff were relocated to Strawberry Mansion High School and faced a rocky transition.

Those students have recently been cleared by the state to attend virtual learning.

The district is still working out a plan for next week.