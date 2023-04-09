2 Philadelphia schools discuss next steps following asbestos discovery

In recent weeks, a total of four Philadelphia schools have been found to have asbestos.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two schools that were previously cleared of asbestos will be closed down as students return from spring break.

Frankford High School students will return to their building soon, but students at Mitchell Elementary will not be back for the rest of the year.

The parents of Frankford High School and Mitchell Elementary students were notified on Friday. The closured begins on Monday, which is when they were expected to return from their break.

Schools will be closed Monday, and virtual learning will begin on Tuesday, officials say.

"We have been asking them not just for Frankford but the school district across the board. Our children deserve safe spaces to task their day in as they learn," said Councilwoman Quetcy Lozada.

Lozada represents District 7, which includes the high school.

She says something needs to be done immediately for all Philadelphia schools.

"It is frustrating, I've talked to some parents who had expressed concern. Even though these are high school students, it throws a curveball in parents' and students' routines," Lozada said.

For Mitchell students, school officials say they will not return to their building at all this school year.

Students will, however, return to in-person learning at an alternate location later this month.

That site has yet to be determined.

Building 21 was relocated to Strawberry Mansion High School several weeks ago. Simon Gratz High School and Prep Middle School shut down next, but they have since reopened.

"At the end of the day, it's a crisis, it's an emergency," noted Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas.

Mitchell staff will meet virtually on Tuesday to discuss the next steps.

Officials say families will be contacted on Tuesday with more information.