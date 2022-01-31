asian voices

'Asian Justice Rally' held outside Philadelphia City Hall

The event was one of six held in cities across the country.
'Asian Justice Rally' held outside Philadelphia City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An "Asian Justice Rally" was held outside of Philadelphia City Hall on Sunday.

The event was one of six held in cities across the country.

It was meant to raise awareness about the thousands of people who have been subjected to anti-Asian hate and violence.

Action News anchor Nydia Han joined local and state lawmakers to speak out against racially-motivated hate.

"It is clear that hope and solidarity can emerge from heartbreak and pain, especially as we gather and stand up and speak out," Nydia said.



In all six participating cities, a moment of silence was held at 2:30 p.m. in honor of the victims.

