'Asian Justice Rally' held outside Philadelphia City Hall

The event was one of six held in cities across the country.
It was meant to raise awareness about the thousands of people who have been subjected to anti-Asian hate and violence.
Action News anchor Nydia Han joined local and state lawmakers to speak out against racially-motivated hate.
"It is clear that hope and solidarity can emerge from heartbreak and pain, especially as we gather and stand up and speak out," Nydia said.
The #AsianJusticeRally is happening now and I am inspired by the diversity of those who’ve gathered in support — young and old… and people of all backgrounds ✊#stopAsianhate #asianjusticerally #breakthesilence #stopaapihate #thisisamerica #veryasian #philadelphia pic.twitter.com/tLJBcmNhMl— nydiahan (@nydia_han) January 30, 2022
In all six participating cities, a moment of silence was held at 2:30 p.m. in honor of the victims.
