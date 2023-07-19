Atco Dragway to permanently close after 63 years, all remaining events for 2023 canceled

The Camden County race track made the announcement on Tuesday night.

ATCO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Atco Dragway, the home for many car enthusiasts in South Jersey, says it is permanently closing after 63 years.

"We will not be open from this point on. The remainder of our schedule for 2023 will be canceled. Thank you all for your patronage and memories over the years," read a statement.

The drag strip was built on Jackson Road in 1959 and officially opened on Memorial Day the next year.

Just last weekend, the 29th annual Pan American Nationals were held at the track.

"Special thank you to our 29th annual Pan American Nationals racers & crowd for making Atco Dragway's last event the biggest and best one ever. This isn't the end for import racing in the northeast!" the statement continued.

In 2020, a Change.org petition was created after reports indicated the track might become a storage facility and auction site.

Further details on what prompted the closure have not been released.

Events were scheduled at the track through the end of the year.