Atlantic City Airshow roars over the Jersey shore today | See this year's schedule

Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators.

All eyes will be turned towards the skies for the Atlantic City Airshow.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It'll be a day to look up for some folks at the Jersey shore.

All eyes will be turned toward the skies for the Atlantic City Airshow.

Practice runs were held throughout the day on Tuesday.

The airshow begins at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

This year's lineup includes favorites like the Air Force Thunderbirds, the Army Golden Knights parachute team, and the Navy's FA-18 Super Hornet team.

Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators, providing a big boost to the local economy.

Schedule of events for the 2022 Atlantic City Airshow:

11:30 a.m.: U.S. Army Golden Knights Flag Jump with National Anthem

11:38 a.m.: U.S. Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show

11:44 a.m.: N.J. Air National Guard 177th FW F-16 Flyby

11:45 a.m.: N.J. Air National Guard 108th WG KC-135 Flyby

11:47 a.m.: Helicopter Flybys

11:50 a.m: N.J. Air National Guard Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & 2 F-16s)

11:52 a.m.: Chris Thomas SNJ-2 Aerobatics

12:03 p.m.: U.S. Navy MH-53 Super Stallions Flyover

12:09 p.m.: U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III Demonstration

12:23 p.m.: Medical Helicopter Flybys

12:25 p.m.: N.J. State Police Flybys

12:33 p.m.: 552nd Air Control Wing E-3C Sentry Flyby

12:35 p.m.: N.J. Air National Guard UH-60 SPIES/FRIES Demonstration

12:43 p.m.: 552nd Air Command Wing E-3C Sentry Flyby

12:45 p.m.: 1st HS, UH-1N Twin Huey (2-ship) Flyby

12:49 p.m.: FAA William J. Hughes Aircraft Flybys (2-passes)

12:54 p.m.: Jim Beasley Jr./Ed Shipley Ti-6 (2-ship) Demo

1:06 p.m.: U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demonstration

1:16 p.m.: Paul Dougherty Eagle Aerobatics

1:34 p.m.: Full Throttle Formation Team

1:49 p.m.: Army Golden Knights Parachute Demonstration

2:09 p.m.: Jim Beasley Jr. P-51 Mustang Demonstration

2:19 p.m.: U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Demonstration

2:34 p.m.: U.S. Navy Legacy Flight F/A-18 & FG-1D Corsair

2:49 p.m.: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Enlistment Ceremony

3:00 p.m.: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds