Atlantic City Airshow roars over the Jersey shore today | See this year's schedule

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It'll be a day to look up for some folks at the Jersey shore.
All eyes will be turned toward the skies for the Atlantic City Airshow.
Practice runs were held throughout the day on Tuesday.
The airshow begins at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
This year's lineup includes favorites like the Air Force Thunderbirds, the Army Golden Knights parachute team, and the Navy's FA-18 Super Hornet team.
Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators, providing a big boost to the local economy.
Schedule of events for the 2022 Atlantic City Airshow:
11:30 a.m.: U.S. Army Golden Knights Flag Jump with National Anthem
11:38 a.m.: U.S. Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show
11:44 a.m.: N.J. Air National Guard 177th FW F-16 Flyby
11:45 a.m.: N.J. Air National Guard 108th WG KC-135 Flyby
11:47 a.m.: Helicopter Flybys
11:50 a.m: N.J. Air National Guard Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & 2 F-16s)
11:52 a.m.: Chris Thomas SNJ-2 Aerobatics
12:03 p.m.: U.S. Navy MH-53 Super Stallions Flyover
12:09 p.m.: U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III Demonstration
12:23 p.m.: Medical Helicopter Flybys
12:25 p.m.: N.J. State Police Flybys
12:33 p.m.: 552nd Air Control Wing E-3C Sentry Flyby
12:35 p.m.: N.J. Air National Guard UH-60 SPIES/FRIES Demonstration
12:43 p.m.: 552nd Air Command Wing E-3C Sentry Flyby
12:45 p.m.: 1st HS, UH-1N Twin Huey (2-ship) Flyby
12:49 p.m.: FAA William J. Hughes Aircraft Flybys (2-passes)
12:54 p.m.: Jim Beasley Jr./Ed Shipley Ti-6 (2-ship) Demo
1:06 p.m.: U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demonstration
1:16 p.m.: Paul Dougherty Eagle Aerobatics
1:34 p.m.: Full Throttle Formation Team
1:49 p.m.: Army Golden Knights Parachute Demonstration
2:09 p.m.: Jim Beasley Jr. P-51 Mustang Demonstration
2:19 p.m.: U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Demonstration
2:34 p.m.: U.S. Navy Legacy Flight F/A-18 & FG-1D Corsair
2:49 p.m.: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Enlistment Ceremony
3:00 p.m.: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds