Spectators to gather for stunning 2023 Visit Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday

Preps are underway for the Atlantic City Airshow. Trish Hartman reports for Action News on Aug. 15, 2023.

Both military and civilian performers at set to take to the air.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- More than half a million spectators will pack the beach in Atlantic City on Wednesday with their eyes to the skies.

On Tuesday, the pilots practiced ahead of the 2023 Visit Atlantic City Airshow.

The lineup includes the U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, and the New Jersey Air National Guard.

Both military and civilian performers at set to take to the air.

"Each year, the Visit Atlantic City Airshow relies on the talents and aviation expertise of both military and civilian performers alike," said Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait. "This year's civilian performers are second to none and perfectly complement the performances from our military teams. From the Boardwalk to the beaches, spectators are sure to be dazzled by their aerobatics and piloting skills, and equally awed by their visually stunning aircraft."

Some civilian performers include Claire Aviation, Extreme Flight LLC, Scott Francis Airshows, and more.

The event is free to attend and kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.