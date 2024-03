1 dead after fiery crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Camden County

1 dead after fiery crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Camden County

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township, Camden County.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday near mile marker 36 on the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The view from Chopper 6 captured the charred vehicle after firefighters extinguished the flames.

Police have not identified the victim or said what caused the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Jersey State Police.