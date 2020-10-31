explosion

ATM explosion at Wawa in Mayfair is latest in rash of incidents

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police responded to an ATM explosion in Mayfair Saturday morning, the latest in a rash of similar occurrences over the past week.

Officers were called to a reported explosion inside a Wawa along the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard just before 7 a.m.

The Wawa had been boarded up after the looting and civil unrest following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Police said the suspect broke into the convenience store through a rear door.

There were seven additional ATM explosions across Philadelphia.



Officials said an explosive device was placed under the ATM and ignited.

Police, however, said the money in the ATM had already been stolen earlier in the week.

The Bomb Squad worked to remove the device from the store.

Dozens of ATMs have been damaged in recent days. Authorities are continuing to investigate all of the explosions.

At least 10 ATM machines were damaged late Monday and early Tuesday in Philadelphia, police said.

