ATM explosion at Wawa in Mayfair is latest in rash of incidents

Officers were called to a reported explosion inside a Wawa along the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard just before 7 a.m.
The Wawa had been boarded up after the looting and civil unrest following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.
Police said the suspect broke into the convenience store through a rear door.
RELATED: 7 more ATM explosions across Philadelphia under investigation
Officials said an explosive device was placed under the ATM and ignited.
Police, however, said the money in the ATM had already been stolen earlier in the week.
The Bomb Squad worked to remove the device from the store.
Dozens of ATMs have been damaged in recent days. Authorities are continuing to investigate all of the explosions.
RELATED: 10 ATMs damaged amid overnight unrest in Philadelphia