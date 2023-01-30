WATCH LIVE

ATM explodes in another theft attempt in Philadelphia

Police found the ATM blown up on the sidewalk.

Monday, January 30, 2023 5:45PM
The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms was called in to investigate.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An ATM exploded in the Parkside section of Philadelphia in yet another case of someone trying to take off with the cash.

It happened at North 56th and Media streets at 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Police found the ATM blown up on the sidewalk.

It is unclear if any cash was taken.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms was called in to investigate.

Licenses and Inspections also responded to check if the building has structural damage.

