Police said an ATM machine was stolen at gunpoint from a store in Brewerytown. About $4,000 was taken.

Philadelphia police are investigating after an ATM robbery on Friday night in Brewerytown.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an ATM robbery on Friday night in Brewerytown.

According to police, the crime happened at about 7:30 p.m. at a store on the 2700 block of Master Street.

Police said an ATM machine was stolen at gunpoint. About $4,000 was taken.

Philadelphia police are now working on a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police.