Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city

Police investigate ATM theft at Sunoco amid rise in thefts across the city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after an ATM was stolen at a Sunoco on Girard Avenue near North 6th Street.

Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.

There is another ATM inside, but that one is bolted to the floor.

The criminals got away in an SUV.

No one was hurt.

ATM thefts have been on the rise in Philadelphia.

Just on Thursday police said at least five machines had been stolen since late September.