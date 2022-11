Video shows suspect wanted for ATM theft in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an ATM theft in the Ogontz section.

Surveillance video released Thursday shows the suspect inside a gas station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street on Nov. 3.

Police say the masked man got in through a broken window and ripped an ATM from the wall.

He then dragged it outside to his car.

Anyone with information should call police.

There have been at least five ATM thefts or attempted thefts in Philadelphia just this month.