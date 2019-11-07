Attempted child luring reported in Upper Dublin Township

UPPER DUBLIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating a possible child luring.The report indicates it happened on the 1300 block of Bell Lane in the Maple Glen community of Upper Dublin around 4 p.m. Wednesday.Police said an elementary school student was approached by two people in a black Audi SUV.While neither person got out of the car, they called for the child to get inside.Anyone with information should call Upper Dublin police at 215-646-2101.