UPPER DUBLIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating a possible child luring.
The report indicates it happened on the 1300 block of Bell Lane in the Maple Glen community of Upper Dublin around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said an elementary school student was approached by two people in a black Audi SUV.
While neither person got out of the car, they called for the child to get inside.
Anyone with information should call Upper Dublin police at 215-646-2101.
Attempted child luring reported in Upper Dublin Township
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News