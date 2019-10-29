crime

Montgomery County woman accused of stealing $600K from employer, paying for daughters' weddings

By
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman in Norristown, Montgomery County is accused of stealing $617,147 from her employer and using the money to help pay for her daughters' weddings.

According to authorities, Carol Snyder, 58, of Green Lane, was arrested and charged after she stole money from her employer, Hardy Machine LLC, in Hatfield Township.

William Hardy, owner of Hardy Machine, was alerted to the potential thefts when the issuer of a company credit card called to say a payment was overdue. Hardy believed the credit card to be inactive for several years.



Further investigation revealed a total of 1,758 unauthorized and non-business related purchases made between 2012 to Aug. 9, 2019.

According to investigators, Snyder made credit card purchases and wrote unauthorized checks related to wedding vendors for two of her daughters, among other entities.

When Hardy confronted her with the allegations Snyder reportedly said, "You can have my whole 401(k), I don't want to go to jail."

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said his heart goes out to the owners of the family-run business.



"They are hard-working folks and they have someone who they placed trust in, and to do this to them are the things that hurt," he said.

Officials from Hardy Machine sent Action News a statement reading, in part, "The investigation has had no impact on our ability to serve our customers or run our business. We've been in business for over 50 years and we look forward to what we see as a very bright future."

Synder was the office administrator and a 20-year employee of the company. She remains behind bars on a $200,000 bail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norristown boroughcrimeembezzlementmoneysmall business
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Man in a coma after assault outside South Philly bar
Man robs Family Dollar store in Philadelphia
Man dies after being shot in head in Philadelphia: Police
Suspects wanted for robbing Five Guys in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 11, hospitalized after firework explodes inside home: Police
Pilot killed after plane crashes into home, bursts into flames
Man in a coma after assault outside South Philly bar
Mother arrested after leaving 1-month-old baby on bus: Police
Amazon Prime offering free grocery delivery for members
Bud Light sends 'hero' to Game 6 after taking home run to stomach
Man struck, killed after driver failed to stop for school bus: Police
Show More
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
New Jersey man arrested on child luring charges
California wildfire wedding photo goes viral
AccuWeather: More Clouds Wednesday, Halloween Rain
Holy guacamole! Thousands of avocados spilled on Texas highway
More TOP STORIES News