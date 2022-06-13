Man dead after shooting wife, himself in Logan: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators believe a husband shot his wife and then killed himself in their home in the Logan section of Philadelphia.Police were called to the 4500 block of Uber Street just before 2 a.m. Monday.Investigators found a 62-year-old woman shot in the chest and leg.Medics rushed her to the hospital where she is in critical condition.Her 63-year-old husband was found with what they believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.He was pronounced dead.Investigators are talking to a family member who was in the house when officers arrived.