murder suicide

Man dead after shooting wife, himself in Logan: Police

The 63-year-old husband was found with what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Attempted murder-suicide investigated in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators believe a husband shot his wife and then killed himself in their home in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Uber Street just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Investigators found a 62-year-old woman shot in the chest and leg.

Medics rushed her to the hospital where she is in critical condition.

Her 63-year-old husband was found with what they believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead.

Investigators are talking to a family member who was in the house when officers arrived.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiasuicideattempted murdermurder suicide
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER SUICIDE
2 adults, 12-year-old child dead in apparent double murder-suicide
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Vineland, NJ
Police investigating murder-suicide in NJ hotel parking lot
Death toll in South Carolina mass shooting rises to 6
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia shooting, attack investigated as hate crime
Man visiting sick mother shot and killed outside her Philly home
Man dies while competing in 'Escape the Cape Triathlon' in NJ
Police chase involving U-Haul tied to homicide investigation
Multiple injured in 3-vehicle collision in Medford Lakes
3 local senators part of bipartisan gun legislation proposal
Legendary Philly car collector Dr. Frederick Simeone dies
Show More
Travelers react to reversal of international travel testing mandate
'Strawberry Supermoon' to appear starting Sunday night
Fmr. Philly City Commissioner to testify before Jan 6. committee
Gymnastics teacher and child with autism learn and grow together
Phillies end 9-game win streak, skipper Thomson's 1st loss
More TOP STORIES News