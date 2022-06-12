Police chase involving U-Haul driver ends in crash in Philadelphia: Police

Police began pursuing a vehicle following reports that it was involved in a shooting. A Uhaul truck then crashed into a tree after a pursuit through Germantown. The fallen tree is at the intersection of Wayne Ave. & and Apsley St. @6abc pic.twitter.com/D04qD1hPwx — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) June 12, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police chase involving a U-haul truck ended in a crash in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.It happened sometime after 12 p.m. near the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Aspley streets in the city's Germantown section.Police say the U-Haul driver crashed into a tree after being pursued by Philadelphia officers.The chase may be connected with a shooting that left one man dead on the 1500 block of 68th Avenue, Action News has learned.There was no immediate word on what charges the U-Haul driver is facing.