Police chase involving U-Haul driver ends in crash in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police chase involving a U-haul truck ended in a crash in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

It happened sometime after 12 p.m. near the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Aspley streets in the city's Germantown section.

Police say the U-Haul driver crashed into a tree after being pursued by Philadelphia officers.



The chase may be connected with a shooting that left one man dead on the 1500 block of 68th Avenue, Action News has learned.

There was no immediate word on what charges the U-Haul driver is facing.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

