Legendary Philly car collector Dr. Frederick Simeone dies at 86

Simeone was the chief of neurosurgery at Pennsylvania Hospital before retiring and launching the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum.
He was widely known for his car collection, which some believed to be the best in the world.
Simeone was 86 years old.
The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum released this statement Sunday:
"Late last evening, as the first rays of light began to appear on the Mulsanne Straight, we lost our hero and champion, Dr. Frederick Simeone. Mere words cannot convey our overwhelming grief and sadness, nor can they express what this great man meant to so many people.
We will have more to say in the coming days and weeks, but we do find comfort and meaning in the fact that our friend passed in the midst of his beloved Le Mans, and we know his spirit is now eternally driving along with the legends he considered to be his heroes.
Godspeed, Dr. Simeone. We will always love you and miss you. Thank you for the gifts you have given this world. There will never be another man like you."