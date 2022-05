WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A search for a third suspect is underway after two would-be robbers were arrested after attempting to steal fragrance bottles from an Ulta Beauty store in Chester County.Surveillance cameras show the teenage suspects stealing the bottles off the shelves on Friday, May 20, in West Whiteland Township.Police say they had officers in position after being tipped off.Those officers arrested both teens after a brief chase around the store.Officials are still searching for the third suspect driving the getaway car.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.