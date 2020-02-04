Philadelphia auto show

More than just cars, the Philadelphia Auto Show has something for everyone

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Auto Show packs more than 700 vehicles onto the Pennsylvania Convention Center floor.

"All the vehicles are in one place," said Show Director Mike Gempp.

And this year there is a bonus day since the show covers Presidents Day weekend.

"We're going to be a 10-day show," said Kevin Mazzucola, Executive Director, Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia.

During those 10 days, you'll see for the first time the fastest production cars ever made in one display.

"This is the first time you'll see those land speed record holders in one place at one time," said Gempp.

Camp Jeep is back with their indoor ride and drive, and the outdoor ride and drives will give you the chance to experience new cars on the Philly streets.

The Dub Showroom returns with their tricked out cars, there will be classics as well as exotics. Hollywood rides like Wayne's World and AMC Pacer and Toy Story's Pizza Planet truck will be on display, alongside the latest and greatest models from manufacturers.

"We get more product now, we get different displays," said Gempp. "Being able to go from space to space in 9-foot aisles, all this separates you from maybe one SUV that you're looking at to another."

While the cars may be the star, the Auto Show is about much more than just that.

"It's 119 years, it's a Philadelphia tradition," said Maria Pacifico, Chair of Philadelphia Auto Show.

Every ticket sold supports the Auto Dealers Caring for Kids Foundation and their driving away the cold coat drive.

More than 250,000 guests are expected to attend this year's show.
