community journalist

You can buy Carson Wentz's car and it will help communities around the world

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- It's the ultimate Eagles car, fit with green lights and doors that flash a retro logo on the street once they open.

Printed on the seats is the number 11, embroidered with the signature of the car's past owner, Carson Wentz.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Coupe sits in the lobby of Barbera's on the Boulevard, waiting to be purchased for the starting bid of roughly $150,000. Gary Barbera tells us he will make a donation in the purchaser's name towards Wentz's AO1 Foundation, whose mission is "Uplifting individuals and communities around the world by demonstrating God's love for His people." Barbera relates it to his own cause, Barbera Cares, which has been serving the community for 30 years.

The car has 3,689 miles and has a retail value of $156,000. Interested buyers can click here for more information.

Watch our video to see how this super souvenir can help our community and others around the world!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivecommunity journalistcharitycarphiladelphia eaglescarson wentz
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Community Journalist Beccah Hendrickson speaks to students at Temple
Seeing Eye is one of the oldest guide dog schools in the world
Drink 'over the top' milkshakes only found at SJ Sharks games
Skates are blazing at Philly's Junior Roller Derby
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Time lapse videos shows snow squall moving through Philly
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Del. man living in Puerto Rico recounts biggest quake in century
AG Josh Shapiro is unimpressed with Catholic Church reform
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Carson Wentz's Eagles-themed car for sale
DA dismisses case against David Sheppard
Show More
AccuWeather: Calm and cold Thursday, record heat this weekend
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Holzhauer mocks Rutter over Philadelphia clue
Asbestos in Schools: Parents, lawmakers rally for Philly students' safety
Girl who went through 40 surgeries reunited with Minnie doll
Military wife recounts 18-hour notice of husband's deployment
More TOP STORIES News