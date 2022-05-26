food

108,000 pounds of baby formula shipment arrives in Allentown, Pa.

The FDA blames the shortage on a COVID-19 outbreak at the country's largest baby formula plant.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

108K pounds of baby formula shipment arrives in Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An emergency shipment of baby formula has arrived at a Nestle distribution center in the Lehigh Valley.

FedEx trucks filled with some of the 108,000 pounds of formula were unloaded at the facility near Allentown Thursday morning.

Authorities say the Gerber Good Start Formula will now be shipped to hospitals, retailers and infant nutrition programs nationwide.

The FDA blames the shortage on a COVID-19 outbreak at the country's largest baby formula plant in Michigan.

It also says a whistleblower complaint citing health violations didn't reach FDA leadership in time because it was lost in the mail.

MORE TOP STORIES:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyallentownfoodbaby formula
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
A foodie's paradise in the desert
Philly students bring the heat with homemade hot sauces for sale
Enjoy a rockin' good breakfast at this California restaurant
Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested after teen skateboarder struck, killed by dirt bike
'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
9-year-old dies after car crashes into water ice truck in North Philly
2 months after dog attack, Buddy the cat finds his 'furever' home
Show More
4 people shot walking to Philadelphia prom party: Police
Oklahoma governor signs the nation's strictest abortion ban
Phillies up to old tricks with bullpen, Girardi's decisions
Philly TSA union president says to expect long security lines
AccuWeather: Plenty Of Clouds Today
More TOP STORIES News