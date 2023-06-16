Lower Merion police investigate double shooting near Bala Cynwyd basketball court

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Bala Cynwyd, Lower Merion Township.

Police say both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday near a basketball court on Saint Asaphs Road and Kings Grant Drive.

The Action Cam showed two vehicles at the scene.

One vehicle had multiple bullet holes.

Police were seen inspecting another vehicle with all its doors opened.

So far there has been no word on arrests.