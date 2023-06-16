  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Lower Merion police investigate double shooting near Bala Cynwyd basketball court

Police say both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, June 16, 2023 9:09AM
Police investigate double shooting in Bala Cynwyd
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Bala Cynwyd, Lower Merion Township.

BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Bala Cynwyd, Lower Merion Township.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday near a basketball court on Saint Asaphs Road and Kings Grant Drive.

Police say both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Action Cam showed two vehicles at the scene.

One vehicle had multiple bullet holes.

Police were seen inspecting another vehicle with all its doors opened.

So far there has been no word on arrests.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW