Judge rules former TV star 'Bam' Margera can leave Pennsylvania for work purposes

Margera is also awaiting trial on charges that he assaulted his brother at their home in Chester County back in April.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Brandon 'Bam' Margera was in a Chester County courtroom on Thursday for a hearing.

A judge ruled that the former reality TV star will be allowed to leave the state for work purposes on a limited basis. He will be required to continue wearing an alcohol monitoring bracelet, however.

Margera was first ordered to wear the ankle monitoring bracelet after an altercation outside a Radnor hotel last month.

In that instance, authorities say Margera was cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after a dispute in the parking lot.

Margera is also awaiting trial on charges that he assaulted his brother at their home in Chester County back in April.