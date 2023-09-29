Judge rules former TV star 'Bam' Margera can leave Pennsylvania for work purposes

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Brandon 'Bam' Margera was in a Chester County courtroom on Thursday for a hearing.
A judge ruled that the former reality TV star will be allowed to leave the state for work purposes on a limited basis. He will be required to continue wearing an alcohol monitoring bracelet, however.
Margera was first ordered to wear the ankle monitoring bracelet after an altercation outside a Radnor hotel last month.
In that instance, authorities say Margera was cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after a dispute in the parking lot.
Margera is also awaiting trial on charges that he assaulted his brother at their home in Chester County back in April.