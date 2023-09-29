WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Judge rules former TV star 'Bam' Margera can leave Pennsylvania for work purposes

Margera is also awaiting trial on charges that he assaulted his brother at their home in Chester County back in April.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, September 29, 2023 12:45AM
Judge rules former TV star 'Bam' Margera can leave Pennsylvania for work purposes
EMBED <>More Videos

Judge rules former TV star 'Bam' Margera can leave Pennsylvania for work purposes

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Brandon 'Bam' Margera was in a Chester County courtroom on Thursday for a hearing.

A judge ruled that the former reality TV star will be allowed to leave the state for work purposes on a limited basis. He will be required to continue wearing an alcohol monitoring bracelet, however.

Margera was first ordered to wear the ankle monitoring bracelet after an altercation outside a Radnor hotel last month.

In that instance, authorities say Margera was cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after a dispute in the parking lot.

Margera is also awaiting trial on charges that he assaulted his brother at their home in Chester County back in April.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW