Year-end arts and exhibits put culture center stage

The exhibit features background on - and works by - the controversial and mysterious artist who calls himself Banksy.

At Fashion District in East Market, the world premiere of Banksy Was Here has made its debut.

There are also interactive elements amidst the displays, all providing a glimpse inside the mind of the anonymous street artist.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has several exhibits right now, including the highly-anticipated 'Matisse in the 1930s'.

This will be the only U.S. showing of the exhibition.

At PAFA (Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts), the exhibition 'Making American Artists' displays works from their own collection, made from 1776 to 1976.

The Philadelphia Orchestra features the North American premiere of 'Echoes of Ancient Tang Poems', in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

The concert will be performed for one night only, before its second and final performance in New York.

Banksy Was Here - Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

901 Market Street, Suite 1150, Philadelphia, PA 19107

through January 30, 2023; closed Tuesdays/Wednesdays

Philadelphia Museum of Art | Facebook | Instagram

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

215-763-8100

Matisse exhibit runs through January 29, 2023

PAFA | Facebook | Instagram

118-128 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

215-972-7600

open Thursday - Sunday

The Philadelphia Orchestra | Facebook | Instagram

300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-893-1999

Lunar New Year performance: January 6, 2023, 7:30pm