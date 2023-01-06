Year-end arts and exhibits put culture center stage

At Fashion District in East Market, the world premiere of Banksy Was Here has made its debut.
The exhibit features background on - and works by - the controversial and mysterious artist who calls himself Banksy.
There are also interactive elements amidst the displays, all providing a glimpse inside the mind of the anonymous street artist.
The Philadelphia Museum of Art has several exhibits right now, including the highly-anticipated 'Matisse in the 1930s'.
This will be the only U.S. showing of the exhibition.
At PAFA (Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts), the exhibition 'Making American Artists' displays works from their own collection, made from 1776 to 1976.
The Philadelphia Orchestra features the North American premiere of 'Echoes of Ancient Tang Poems', in celebration of the Lunar New Year.
The concert will be performed for one night only, before its second and final performance in New York.
Banksy Was Here - Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram
901 Market Street, Suite 1150, Philadelphia, PA 19107
through January 30, 2023; closed Tuesdays/Wednesdays
Philadelphia Museum of Art | Facebook | Instagram
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-763-8100
Matisse exhibit runs through January 29, 2023
118-128 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-972-7600
open Thursday - Sunday
The Philadelphia Orchestra | Facebook | Instagram
300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-893-1999
Lunar New Year performance: January 6, 2023, 7:30pm