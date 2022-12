Barber salon holds Christmas Eve coat drive in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- As temperatures take a dip, a local business is once again organizing efforts to help keep community members warm.

The Black Visionary Designers Barber Salon hosted its 15th annual Coat and Jacket Drive on Saturday.

More than 100 new coats were collected for the giveaway in Wilmington, Delaware.

Children ages 3 to 12 were invited to pick out a new coat to call their own.