NJ softball league celebrates 70 years of inspiring girls

BARRINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Barrington Girls Softball League has introduced kids to the sport for 70 years.

It started in 1954 when a group of female athletes from the area simply wanted to play organized softball.

It's grown into an organization with multiple teams of varying age ranges. Many of its members have gone on to further their athletic careers, with some returning as coaches and parents.

