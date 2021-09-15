WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A trip down the Shore isn't complete without dessert. Barry's Buns in Wildwood has the sweets to satisfy all tastes.
The all-natural, scratch-made bakery specializes in gourmet sticky buns, waffles and cinnamon rolls and more treats that will leave you licking every finger.
Barry's Buns | Facebook | Instagram
6107 New Jersey Avenue,, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260
609-770-7997
Barry's Buns has some of the best sticky buns, cinnamon rolls on the Jersey Shore
FYI PHILLY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News