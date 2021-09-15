Barry's Buns has some of the best sticky buns, cinnamon rolls on the Jersey Shore

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A trip down the Shore isn't complete without dessert. Barry's Buns in Wildwood has the sweets to satisfy all tastes.The all-natural, scratch-made bakery specializes in gourmet sticky buns, waffles and cinnamon rolls and more treats that will leave you licking every finger.6107 New Jersey Avenue,, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260609-770-7997