hit and run

Bensalem police search for hit-and-run driver; pedestrian in critical condition

Police say the vehicle struck a pedestrian as he was crossing Knights Road.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrian in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bensalem, Bucks County are asking for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run driver.

It happened around 8:55 p.m. Saturday at Knights and Dunksferry roads.

Police say the vehicle struck a pedestrian as he was crossing Knights Road.

The vehicle then fled the scene towards Street Road and then traveled onto State Road crossing into the Croydon/Bristol area.

The pedestrian was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle is described as a silver four-door sedan with possible front-end damage and a broken windshield.

Police released an image of the vehicle:



Anyone with information should call the Bensalem Police Department at 215-633-3719.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensalem townshiphit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Delco man lucky to be alive after hit-and-run outside home
Grandmother of 5 returning home from work killed in hit-and-run
Police investigate 2 deadly hit-and-run crashes in Philly
Police investigate 2 fatal hit-and-runs in Pennsauken
TOP STORIES
Infant located in car, 4-year-old found wandering after Philly theft
Snowfall Totals: Here are the latest snow amounts from the nor'easter
AccuWeather: A Frigid Morning
South Jersey buried in snow after blizzard
Behind the wheel: Learn what it's like to be a snowplow driver
Questions remain after 25-year-old killed on late night food run
2 nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake COVID vaccine cards
Show More
Firefighters battle NE Philadelphia fire in freezing conditions
Philadelphia 76ers fan who taunted Lakers' Carmelo Anthony banned i...
Residents prepare for cleanup after winter storm in Haddonfield, NJ
Sleds slide down snowy Philly Art Museum steps
Watch: Time lapse videos of the snowfall in our region
More TOP STORIES News