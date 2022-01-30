Bensalem police search for hit-and-run driver; pedestrian in critical condition

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bensalem, Bucks County are asking for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run driver.It happened around 8:55 p.m. Saturday at Knights and Dunksferry roads.Police say the vehicle struck a pedestrian as he was crossing Knights Road.The vehicle then fled the scene towards Street Road and then traveled onto State Road crossing into the Croydon/Bristol area.The pedestrian was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.The vehicle is described as a silver four-door sedan with possible front-end damage and a broken windshield.Police released an image of the vehicle:Anyone with information should call the Bensalem Police Department at 215-633-3719.