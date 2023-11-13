Bicyclist seriously injured in Camden County, New Jersey crash

BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Camden County, New Jersey are investigating a serious crash involving a bicyclist.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. Monday on the White Horse Pike and South Franklin Avenue in Berlin, police said.

The victim was unconscious when police arrived.

All lanes of the White Horse Pike were closed for about three hours while police investigated.

Police said the vehicle involved did remain at the scene.

Additional information about the victim's condition were not yet available.