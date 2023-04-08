Memorial ride held through Philadelphia for fallen Temple University police officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of bikers took part in a memorial ride on Saturday for fallen Temple University police officer Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald.

Riders passed 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue, where Temple University Police Department headquarters is located.

READ | Philadelphia street where Temple officer was killed to be renamed in his honor

Their journey continued to the Fraternal Order of Police headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia.

Fitzgerald was shot and killed on the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue several weeks ago while investigating a possible crime.

He was a husband and father of four.

Money raised from Saturday's event will be given to his family.