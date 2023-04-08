WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Memorial ride held through Philadelphia for fallen Temple University police officer

Money raised from the event will be given to Fitzgerald's family.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, April 8, 2023 10:46PM
EMBED <>More Videos

Memorial ride held through Philadelphia for fallen Temple University police officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of bikers took part in a memorial ride on Saturday for fallen Temple University police officer Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald.

Riders passed 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue, where Temple University Police Department headquarters is located.

READ | Philadelphia street where Temple officer was killed to be renamed in his honor

Their journey continued to the Fraternal Order of Police headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia.

Fitzgerald was shot and killed on the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue several weeks ago while investigating a possible crime.

He was a husband and father of four.

Money raised from Saturday's event will be given to his family.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW