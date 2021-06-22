FYI Philly

Black & Brew, Keshet Kitchen are South Philly restaurants built on Pride

By Timothy Walton
Black & Brew, Keshet Kitchen are restaurants built on Pride

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two restaurants are serving a menu built with pride and serving fresh dishes along Passyunk Avenue.

Black & Brew is a family business run by Colleen DeCesare and her wife Jennifer.

They opened the breakfast and lunch spot nearly 15 years ago and have been serving the community ever since.

They serve La Calombe coffee which they use for special drinks like smoothies and black and tans. Breakfast favorites include the burrito, and a lunch favorite is the Turkey Reuben.

They feature local artists hanging from the walls and always keep vegetarian options available.

Keshet Kitchen is a new spot from owners Sharon Shvarzman and Abraham Bloom.

The Queen Village spot features Israeli comfort food for lunch and dinner. The recipes are Sharon's take on his grandfather's dishes that he brought from Israel.

Sharon made a name for himself on the Food Network on shows 'Worst Cooks in America' and 'Great Food Truck Race.' He's perfected the family recipes and is bringing them to Philadelphia.

Black & Brew | Facebook | Instagram
1523 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Keshet Kitchen | Facebook | Instagram
705 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147
