New Jersey Black Friday shoppers find deals at malls, small businesses

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Black Friday shoppers packed malls and visited small businesses across the Philadelphia region.

"There is a lot of people, it's like some people are neck on neck, it's hot," said Shanaya Francois, of Mount Laurel, who was shopping at the Cherry Hill Mall.

Those in search of deals say many were too good to resist.

"A couple bags for my kids, a couple for me, a couple for my girl. I'm satisfied for right now but shoot. You keep staying here too long you're going to be spending more and more money," said Brandon Acrey of Camden.

Shoppers slept off their turkey dinners and started their days bright and early!

Business owners say they loved seeing the big crowds.

"A lot of people wait until Black Friday to shop, so those months everyone's like waiting for that day and it's really nice to see like a lot of people," said Lolo Gaheaballa, who owns Lolo Customs.

Over in Haddonfield, families gathered for candlelight shopping along Kings Highway

"It's really important, you know, to come out and support local businesses and people in the community," said David Cullen of South Philadelphia/

Business owners there say they appreciate folks shopping local.

"Very important to shop local, shop small, yeah support the little guys," said Gary Coleman,owner of the English Garden and Gift Shop.

