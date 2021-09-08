clothing

Clothing warehouse in Montgomery County in need of donations after severe flooding

The Blessing Warehouse takes all sizes. The best time to donate is Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Blessing Warehouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania opened in July. The business' mission is to help people in need find free clothing.

However, their warehouse flooding during last week's storm, ruining a majority of their clothing.

"We lost thousands and thousands of garments that we try to give away for free," said Kenneth Sharpe, co-owner of the warehouse.

The clothing warehouse, located at 320 West Main Street in Norristown, is designed to serve underprivileged communities in the area by giving them free clothing.

The owners of the warehouse still opened their doors the day of the flooding, trying to give people whatever could be salvaged.

"It's when they need us the most. On the day that we were hit, we literally had people knocking on the door," said Angela Sharpe, co-owner of the warehouse.

On Wednesday, crews started to clean up the damage. While the clothes and shoes on the racks in the upstairs section of the warehouse are in good condition, volunteers say they'll go fast. Still, the team is remaining hopeful, embracing one another, thankful they are safe. The stuff can be replaced.

"We have a great team, and when you have a great team that means the world," said Mary Ellen Shewchuk, a volunteer.

The owners are hoping people can donate clothing and shoes to restock the warehouse. They take all sizes, and the best time to donate is Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

