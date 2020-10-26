FYI Philly

New Jersey is home to The Last Drive, a drive-thru haunted attraction that's big on scares

The area's only drive-thru haunted attraction brings special effects and scares.
By Bethany Ownings
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WPVI) -- "The Last Drive," the area's only drive-thru haunted attraction brings special effects and scares

Bloodshed Farms in Springfield Township, N.J., is putting on the area's only drive-thru haunted experience dubbed "The Last Drive."

Clark Dish, a sort-of Clarke Griswold of Halloween, runs the theatrical production along with his terrifying team of haunt lovers.

They've taken over the Columbus Farmer's Market every October for the past six years, but this is the first year it's been a drive-thru, due to the coronavirus.

The 20-minute immersive course covers 13-acres of farmland from the safety of your own vehicle.

Tune in to Bloodshed FM, a dedicated radio station with a soundtrack made just for the drive.

They specialize in post-apocalyptic scenes, hillbillies, and of course, clowns.

There's also an upgrade - if you don't mind a little extra blood.

In the end, they feel like they are saving Halloween with bringing on seasonal employees and watching friends and families come out and make a night out of it.

Blooodshed Farms | Facebook
Check their website for ticket availability
2919 US-206, Springfield, NJ 08022
