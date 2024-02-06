Blue lights for Benny: Delco lights up to honor 2-year-old who unexpectedly died

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A family from Broomall, Pennsylvania, is grieving an unimaginable loss after their 2-year-old son suddenly passed away.

"No human is that beautiful and that loving, there's no way. There's no words to describe it, Benny was an earth angel," said Benny Petransky's aunt, Julianne Petransky.

Family members tell Action News that Benny unexpectedly passed away last Thursday in his parents' bed when they were unable to wake him.

The loss is even more devastating because family members say there were no indications Benny was anything other than a happy and healthy boy.

"We just know that they did find an infection in his stomach and it went to his brain, and again, we don't know what that virus was. But whatever it was, it got him and took him fast," said another aunt, Hailey Petransky-Lynch.

Looking for ways to cope and support Benny's parents, Eric and Natalie, his family came up with a hashtag: #BennysBlueLights.

"Let's light up blue for Benny. That way, Eric and Natalie, when they're just walking around, can see that there are others grieving not for us but with us," Julianne said.

The idea quickly spread across Delaware County. Homes and businesses across the community are hanging blue lights, switching out light bulbs on porches and putting lights in yards for the little boy.

The blue lights are a nod to Benny's blue eyes.

The family has been inundated with floral arrangements, messages and other displays of love and support.

Nicole Gallo and Krissy Flynn work with Benny's father. They organized a meal train to provide food for the family for several weeks. The effort has also raised more than $100,000.

"Now, you can breathe and not have to worry about rushing back to work, so you can spend time with Natalie and Ari and just try to process this," Flynn said.

It's a process family members know will take time but they're grateful for the support they've received from near and far along the way.

"This is one of the darkest times we've ever experienced. The community has made it a little bit more brighter," Hailey said.

Family members say Benny will be laid to rest Wednesday.

They say they've also been informed that on Friday, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will also light up blue for Benny.