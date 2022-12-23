Truck driver injured after big rig goes off Blue Route overpass

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A truck driver was injured after a big rig went off an overpass on the Blue Route (I-476) and landed on the road below.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday in Plymouth Twp., Montgomery County.

The driver lost control of the truck, which then crashed through an overpass guard rail and landed on Chemical Road.

The truck driver was trapped in the wreckage for about 20 minutes before being rescued.

That driver suffered multiple injuries but is expected to survive.

No one else was hurt.