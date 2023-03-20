Boathouse Row in Philadelphia turns off lights until holiday season

The lights will be off as the city pays for major repairs. Officials say the cost is expected to be around $2.1 million.

Once the project is complete, there will be 6,400 individual LED lights, with 16 million color combinations.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The lights along Philadelphia's iconic Boathouse Row are going dark, for now.

Beginning on Monday, for the next eight months, officials say the lights will be out for repairs and renovations.

The lights along the river have supported the spirit of the city on plenty of occasions.

When the Eagles were in the Super Bowl, the lights glowed green. When the Phillies entered the World Series, they shined red.

"An iconic part of Philadelphia," commented Victor Mateen from Mantua. "I've been here for like 16 years, every time I pass I look at it. It's an important part of the Philadelphia landscape."

The lights will be off as the city pays for major repairs. Officials say the cost is expected to be around $2.1 million.

The change comes just as summer is approaching, which is when the lights become a popular tourist attraction.

"I think this is a beautiful place to bring visitors from out of town to see a really cool Philly spot," said Sara Corse, from Powelton Village.

Despite this, officials say the renovation is overdue and has been in the works for years.

The lighting system is elaborate. The last time a full overhaul was done was back in 2005.

"This new system is a third-generation LED. This will be much more weatherproof, the wiring has been improved," noted Paul Horvat, former Commodore of the Schuylkill Navy.

"They'll spend at least a month or two taking the lights off the houses, carefully removing them and cataloging them, custom making light strips, all new wiring and controllers. It'll be a fantastic system once it's done."

Boathouse Row saw its first set of lights in 1979. Officials say the lights are expected to be shining again when the holidays roll around.

Once the project is complete, there will be 6,400 individual LED lights with 16 million color combinations.

Lightings will be able to change from one color to another or be programmed in a way that appears to make them "dance" along the boathouses.

"It still looks beautiful no matter what, the reflection on the water is great," said Kenwyn Smith from Powelton Village. "Look forward to it being re-established."