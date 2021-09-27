Bodied by Benzii uses food, fitness to make Philly healthier

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Twenty-five-year-old Benzii Diaz is a certified personal trainer with her own full-time training and food delivery business.Her business is Bodied by Benzii and it's also her life motto.Diaz grew up in North Carolina and is a child trafficking survivor, she says she found healing through being good to her body.Over the pandemic Diaz discovered she had a food allergy and is now gluten-free and dairy-free.The idea for her sister company, Bodied Mealz on Wheelz, started from her own food allergy discovery.Bodied Mealz on Wheelz is a food delivery service for people who have food sensitivities such as vegan, keto, gluten, etc. Diaz is also using her program to help those in low-income communities.In addition to the food delivery options, Bodied Mealz on Wheelz also offers cold-pressed juices, meal prep and groceries.Diaz recently launched an app where her clients can place orders and she is currently raising money to purchase a van to transport groceries.