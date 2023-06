The body of a man was pulled from the Wissahickon Creek on Friday night, according to police.

Chopper 6 was above the scene shortly after the discovery.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The body of a man was pulled from the Wissahickon Creek on Friday night, according to police.

Philadelphia police say the body was found in the creek at approximately 7 p.m. near the 1100 block of Livezey Lane in Fairmount Park.

Officials say the victim is an adult male believed to be in his 30s.

There is no word yet on his identity.

This is the second person this month found dead in the creek, officials say.